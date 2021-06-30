Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $39.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SAVE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 3,090,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

