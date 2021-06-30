Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $25.89. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 105 shares.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $579.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.54%.

In other news, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,153,007 shares of company stock worth $530,846,464.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.