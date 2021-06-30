Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

SPT opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -180.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

