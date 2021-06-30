SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

SSPPF stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

