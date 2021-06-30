Standard Protocol Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $242,427.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00173636 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,721.92 or 0.99923368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

