Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Purchased by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,072. The company has a market cap of $722.57 million, a PE ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.