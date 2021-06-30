Steven J. Insoft Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

