Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 116,927 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15.

