Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 521.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,990,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $34,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $20.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34.

