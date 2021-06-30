Stifel Financial Corp Has $32.33 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $32,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.