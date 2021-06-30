Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,074 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.64% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $44,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05.

