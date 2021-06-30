Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

