Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,610,000 after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,430 shares of company stock worth $133,327 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

