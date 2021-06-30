Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Cap of $25.02 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Strong has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $180.96 or 0.00526926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

