Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce $8.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $8.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.38 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $66.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

