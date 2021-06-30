Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 158,455 shares.The stock last traded at $90.08 and had previously closed at $86.52.

RGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.