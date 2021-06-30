Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 449.9% from the May 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 166,690,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,957,664. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Sugarmade Company Profile

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

