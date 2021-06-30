Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 449.9% from the May 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 166,690,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,957,664. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Sugarmade Company Profile
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.