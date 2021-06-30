Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

