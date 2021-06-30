SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5.1%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.85. 18,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,067,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SunPower by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 139,024 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

