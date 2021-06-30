Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.44. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 172,724 shares changing hands.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.