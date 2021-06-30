SureRemit Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,821.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $7,821.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

