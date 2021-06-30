Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.73. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

