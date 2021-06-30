SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $224,054.11 and $40.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 181,819,430 coins and its circulating supply is 181,098,998 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

