Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 746.9% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 746.9% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

