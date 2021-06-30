Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $151.25

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.25 and last traded at $150.94, with a volume of 14439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.58.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,639,000.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

