SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0537 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $6.38 million and $36,830.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.17 or 0.01354484 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,545,220 coins and its circulating supply is 118,851,074 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.