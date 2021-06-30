Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Adarsh Mehta Purchases 59,500 Shares

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Adarsh Mehta purchased 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at C$301,120.

Adarsh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Adarsh Mehta purchased 22,000 shares of Synex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,040.00.

Shares of Synex International stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$12.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.65, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30. Synex International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.46.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 million during the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

