Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.76. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 410,471 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

In related news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

