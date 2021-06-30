Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sysco has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 140.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sysco to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.36, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.89. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

