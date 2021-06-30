TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 10.6%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)’s share price traded down 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

