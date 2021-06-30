TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $70,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $202.53 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

