TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 150,109 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $83,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

