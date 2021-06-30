TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 67,916 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,916 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of MSCI worth $67,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $542.17 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.18 and a 12 month high of $543.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

