TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

