Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.15.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 753,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.19 billion and a PE ratio of -61.03. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.46 and a 12 month high of C$32.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

