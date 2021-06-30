Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,709 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $86,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,177 shares of company stock worth $6,073,477. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADPT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 7,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

