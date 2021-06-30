Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 71,323 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,780,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 16,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 204,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 92,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

