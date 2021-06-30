Tekla Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,209 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 1.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $45,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after acquiring an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.32. 19,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

