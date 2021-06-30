Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of argenx worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.78. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.