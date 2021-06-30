Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.60.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.62. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.