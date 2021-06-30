Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.54. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 198,944 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $4,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

