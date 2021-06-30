Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $3,230,250.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 742,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

