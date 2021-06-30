The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 28th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.5%.

BNS stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

