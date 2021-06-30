The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

