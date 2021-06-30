The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $307.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.65.

The Boeing stock opened at $235.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.57. The company has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

