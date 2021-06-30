The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.67

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

