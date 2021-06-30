The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SZC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
