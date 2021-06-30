The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SZC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

