The Graph Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $90.82 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

