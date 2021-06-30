The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.83

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.83 and last traded at $174.87, with a volume of 11145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.12.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

