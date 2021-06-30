The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

